”Water, toilet and communication”. Educational ombudsman Horbachov spoke about the requirements for shelters in educational institutions

Education ombudsman Serhii Horbachov spoke about the requirements for shelters in schools that are preparing for the new academic year in the conditions of the Russian invasion. The presence of these shelters will depend on whether or not face-to-face studying will begin in a specific educational institution.

Currently, a special commission decides whether the premises meet the minimum security requirements. "Equipment of the simplest shelters should ensure the possibility of a personʼs continuous stay in them for at least 48 hours," the ombudsman emphasizes.

He also said that shelters should be provided with:

places for sitting — benches, chairs, beds, etc.;

drinking (at the rate of 2 liters per day per person) and technical water (in the absence of a centralized water supply);

containers for storing products;

portable sewage tanks that close tightly (for buildings and structures where there is no sewage system);

backup artificial lighting (electric lanterns, candles, kerosene lamps, etc.);

fire extinguishing means (in accordance with the established norms for premises of the corresponding functional purpose);

means of providing medical assistance;

means of communication and notification (telephone, radio receiver);

chance tools (bayonet and scoop shovels, crowbars, axes, saws for wood, metal, etc.).

The government recommends that schools start learning in an offline format from September 1, and universities, except for the first courses, from August 15. Local authorities should organize training on the evacuation of students to shelters and safety lessons, create a visualization of the way to shelters, and provide all the conditions for staying and studying in shelters. Also, every educational institution should have a panic button in case of an emergency.