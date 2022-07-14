Britain allocates $29.6 million to Ukraine to investigate Russian war crimes

The UK government has announced a £2.5 million ($29.6 million) aid package for Ukraine to investigate war crimes committed by Russian forces.
This is reported by Sky News.
The Office of the Prosecutor General will receive financial assistance for the investigation of murders and sexual crimes committed by the Russian military.
The money will be provided as part of the UKʼs support for the Violent Crime Advisory Group in partnership with the EU and the US.
- In May, the European Union, the United States and Britain announced the creation of an Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to hold Russians accountable for war crimes.
- Ex-judge of the Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia Volodymyr Vasylenko believes that Ukraine needs to ratify the Rome Statute and become a full member of the International Criminal Court in order to bring Russiaʼs top leadership to justice, but currently the consideration of the Ukrainian case from 2014 regarding war crimes has been "put in a long drawer."