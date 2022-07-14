Shooting on Instytutska Street: prosecutors requested life imprisonment for five ex-Berkut employees

Today, July 14, the Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv is holding a hearing in the case of the shooting of protesters on Instytutska Street on February 20, 2014, during the Revolution of Dignity. The prosecutors asked for life imprisonment for the suspected ex-members of the "Berkut" special unit.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Babel" from the courtroom.

Prosecutor Ihor Zemskov stated that no mitigating circumstances have been established for the suspects. Life imprisonment is requested for Oleksandr Marinchenko, Serhiy Zinchenko, Pavlo Abroskin, Oleg Yanishevsky and Serhiy Tamtura.

Currently, the court case is in the final stage of the debate — the parties explain their position on all the collected evidence.