The USA called on Russia to stop the forced deportation and filtration of Ukrainians

The United States called on Russia to immediately release all forcibly deported Ukrainians from the occupied territories and to stop this practice. They also called for an end to the so-called filtering process.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"According to estimates from various sources, including the Russian government, the Russian authorities interrogated, detained and forcibly deported from 900 000 to 1.6 million citizens of Ukraine, including 260 000 children, from their homes to Russia, often to isolated regions in the Far East. Moscowʼs actions seem deliberate, and they can be immediately compared to Russian filtration operations in Chechnya and other regions," he explained.

Blinken recalled that the illegal transfer and deportation of persons under protection is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians and is a war crime. He emphasized that Russia will definitely bear responsibility for this.