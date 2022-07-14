The occupiers lost more — 300 soldiers, 18 tanks and 2 airplanes — during the day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, July 13, the Russians lost about 300 occupiers, 18 tanks, 20 armored vehicles and 16 vehicles, an artillery system, three drones and two planes.
The total losses are as follows:
- 37 870 liquidated personnel;
- 1 667 tanks;
- 3 852 armored fighting vehicles;
- 840 artillery systems;
- 247 MLRS;
- 109 air defense means;
- 219 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 681 UAVs;
- 155 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 704 units of vehicles and tankers;
- 67 units of special equipment.