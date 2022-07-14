The General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed three attempts to attack the Russians, but they have partially success in Avdiivka

The Ukrainian military repelled the attempts of the occupiers to attack the village of Kurulka in the Slavyansk direction, as well as the villages of Kodema and Vershyna near Bakhmut. At the same time, the Russians have partial success in the area of the village of Kamyanka near Avdiivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this on its Facebook page.

There are no changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Derhachi, Cherkasska Lozova, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkasski Tyshki and Slatine.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kurulky, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Hryhorivka, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Verkhnokamyansk, Zakitny, Serebryanka, and Spirny districts with artillery. The occupiers are advancing in the direction of Verkhnokamyanskyi, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, New York, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Berestov, Vesele, Vyimka, Semihirya, Vershina and near the Vuhlehirska TPP. Attempts to attack in the direction of Kodem and Vershyn were repulsed by the Armed Forces.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhya directions. He carried out an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Kamianka, with partial success.

In the South Buh direction, the direction of the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.