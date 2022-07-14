The UN will send its experts to Ukraine to investigate sexual crimes committed by Russians during the war

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflicts, Pramila Patten, informed that she is ready to organize a group of permanent experts to work in Ukraine soon.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported this.

UN specialists will assist prosecutors and investigators and cooperate with Ukrainians.

According to the Prosecutor General, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are investigating sexual crimes by Russians in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts.

Venediktova also noted that her office, together with the UN Secretary-Generalʼs team on sexual violence in conflict, is developing a "Strategy for Comprehensive Protection of Victims of Sexual Violence in the Context of Armed Conflict."

This document is designed to ensure the rehabilitation of victims, prevent re-victimization and develop an effective response mechanism for each case.