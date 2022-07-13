Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: There will be no ban on Russian gas supplies in the seventh package of EU sanctions

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, stated that there will be no ban on the supply of Russian gas in the seventh package of European Union sanctions.
Reuters writes about it.
According to him, this is due to the fact that some countries depend on Russian gas, and this is problematic. Sanctions against Russia should limit and affect the Russian Federation, not the countries that implement these restrictive measures, the Czech Prime Minister said.
- In June, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that there would definitely be a seventh package of sanctions, but without a gas embargo. Some countries that are critically dependent on Russian gas still need to find certain technological solutions.
- According to Bloomberg, the seventh package will be presented in the near future. Currently, the EU is considering the introduction of a ban on the purchase of Russian gold, as well as the review and correction of all previous sanctions in order to close the loopholes for their violation.