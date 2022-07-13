The first round of voting for a new prime minister took place in Britain. Two candidates dropped out

The Conservative Party in Great Britain held the first round of voting for a new leader and, automatically, the countryʼs new prime minister. Out of eight candidates, six remained.

Sky News writes about it.

In order to get to the next round, it was necessary to get at least 30 votes from conservative MPs. Former Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (25) and Finance Minister Nadhim Zahavi (18 votes) did not pass this threshold.

Ex-Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak (88) made it to the next round; former head of the Ministry of Defense Penny Mordont (67); Foreign Minister Liz Truss (50); former head of the Ministry of Local Self-Government, Kemi Baidnok (40); MP Tom Tugendhot (37) and Attorney General of England and Wales Suella Braverman (32).

The next round will take place on Thursday, July 14. Such votes will be held among conservative MPs until there are only two candidates left. Then, all members of the Conservative Party will choose between the two candidates — thatʼs about 160,000 people. The name of the winner is planned to be announced on September 5.