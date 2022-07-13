Kherson oblast military administration: The Russians are building a defense line near the Antonivsky bridge across the Dnipro

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops are preparing a line of defense near the Antonivsky bridge across the Dnipro. It is located between Kherson and Oleshky.

The Kherson oblast military administration writes about this on its Facebook page.

"The occupiers became more active in Kherson itself. In the city, patrols of occupiers and checks of people on the streets and checkpoints increased. The enemy is putting pressure on the local population, the occupiers are taking cars from Kherson residents, robbing local businesses. According to reports from the locals, the occupiers are building fortifications near the Antonivsky Bridge," they said.

In addition, the department said that the occupiers are forcing educators to cooperate with them. They gather teachers for "retraining" in the annexed Crimea. However, many workers in this field refuse to cooperate, and the Russians themselves announce the opening of less than 20% of educational institutions in the oblast.