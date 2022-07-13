Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians failed attacks in all directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of July 13.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault in the direction of Dementiivka (Kharkiv oblast). Currently, the enemy is replenishing supplies and trying to replenish the units that have suffered losses.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine also repelled the assault of the Russians in the directions of Ivanivka and Dolyna (the Slovyansk direction).
- The enemy failed the assault in the directions of Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna (Bakhmut direction). The invaders retreated with losses.
- The enemy is shelling along the entire front line.
- In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, four carriers of high-precision weapons are ready for missile strikes.