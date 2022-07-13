The new ambassador of Ukraine to Poland officially took office

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, presented his credentials to Polish President Andrzej Duda.
This was announced by the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland on Twitter.
- On June 13, Vasyl Zvarych arrived in Warsaw. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the decree on the appointment of the new ambassador on February 8. Zvarych replaced Andrii Deshchytsia, who had been working in Poland since October 13, 2014.
- Zvarych was the director of the Second Territorial Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the deputy director of the Information Policy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also held diplomatic posts in the embassies of Ukraine in Poland (twice), Turkey, and the USA.