Zelensky: Russians deported 2 million Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the participants of the "Asian Leadership" conference that the Russians have already deported two million Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Tens of thousands more Ukrainians ended up in infiltration camps.

"Just imagine that number — two million people. So many Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia. Several hundred thousand children. No one will name the exact numbers now. How will we then gather our people from all those places where people were forcibly moved to? Deportees are deprived of means of communication, their documents are taken away. They are being intimidated and are being taken to remote areas of the Russian Federation so that it is as difficult as possible for them to return home," Zelensky said.

The president also reminded that Russia has created filtration camps through which it forces people to pass in the occupied territory. "Young women there [in the camps] are disappearing. I think you all understand what is happening to them there," added the state leader.