The Navy of Ukraine: Russia maintains 4 Caliber carriers in the Black Sea and 5 in the Mediterranean

Russian troop maintains four Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a volley of 24 missiles in the Black Sea in readiness for missile strikes.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and adds that there are 5 Caliber missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea.

The occupier also continues to control maritime communications with six ships and boats in the Azov sea."

Over the last day, 45 civilian vessels illegally passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait in the interests of Russia.

"Over the course of a day, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out in favor of Russia: to the Azov sea — 25 ships, of which 9 ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea — 20 vessels, of which 7 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the movement of civilian vessels through the waters of the Azov sea is carried out with the automatic identification system (AIS) transmitters turned off.

"This is a violation of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea," the naval forces said.