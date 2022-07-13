The Institute for the Study of War pointed out the failed attempts of the occupiers to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) called the Russian offensives north of Slovyansk and east of Siversk failed, and they also consider the assaults north of Kharkiv unsuccessful.

According to their data, Russian troops remain on operational pause during the war in Ukraine. They continue to regroup, rest, refit, and recover, but they donʼt stop bombing.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced on July 11 that Iran will soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred UAVs" and train the Russian military to use them.

Key conclusions of ISW analysts: