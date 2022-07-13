Morning briefing of the General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault of the occupiers in the Slavic direction

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault of the occupiers in the Slavyansk direction near the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, Belarus has rotated personnel and equipment, and they also have difficulties with strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The inspection of the headquarters of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Zhlobinsky district of the Gomel region continues, and the threat of missile and air strikes remains.

In the Siversk direction, the composition and position of the enemy troops did not change much. The occupiers fired mortars at the positions of our troops in the Vovkivka area of the Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on defense. The enemy shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Mykilske, Ruski and Cherkassy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Slatine, Prudyanka, Novye, Ivanivka and Zalyman with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Virnopillya, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya, Khrestishche, Dovhenke and Mayak.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna settlements. Continuation of the assault to create favorable conditions for the offensive in the direction of Izyum-Slovyansk is not excluded.