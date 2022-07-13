Morning briefing of the General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault of the occupiers in the Slavic direction

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault of the occupiers in the Slavyansk direction near the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.
This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Volyn and Polissia directions, Belarus has rotated personnel and equipment, and they also have difficulties with strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
The inspection of the headquarters of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Zhlobinsky district of the Gomel region continues, and the threat of missile and air strikes remains.
In the Siversk direction, the composition and position of the enemy troops did not change much. The occupiers fired mortars at the positions of our troops in the Vovkivka area of the Sumy oblast.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on defense. The enemy shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Mykilske, Ruski and Cherkassy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Slatine, Prudyanka, Novye, Ivanivka and Zalyman with barrel and rocket artillery.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Virnopillya, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya, Khrestishche, Dovhenke and Mayak.
Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna settlements. Continuation of the assault to create favorable conditions for the offensive in the direction of Izyum-Slovyansk is not excluded.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but shelled with barrel artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Tetyanivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Serebryanka and Spirne. Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamyanskyi.
In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Berestovo, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Pokrovsky, Bakhmut, Opytny, Veselaya Dolyna, Vershyn, Travnevo, Kodem, Toretsk and Shumy. He carried out missile and air strikes on Toretsk and Raisky and airstrikes near Berestovo.
In the South Buh direction, in order to prevent the regrouping of our troops, the aggressor directed artillery fire on the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsia, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kiselyvka, Novogrigorivka, Zorya, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkive, Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Mykolaiv and Kulbakine. Unmanned aerial vehicles were used to control the fire.
In the Black Sea and Azov sea zones, the enemyʼs naval group concentrates its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping.