NASA has shown several more images of the universe taken by the James Webb telescope

The James Webb telescope took several more pictures of the distant universe. High-resolution images have been posted on the missionʼs website.

In addition to the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, the image of which was presented to NASA yesterday, July 11, the telescope captured the nebula NGC 3132, the group of five galaxies HCG 092 and the nebula NGC 3324.

NGC 3132 is the Southern Ring Nebula. It is a gas cloud that expands and surrounds a dying star. The nebula is 2,300 light years from Earth.

James Webb Space Telescope

HCG 092 is a group of galaxies called the Stephane Quintet in the constellation Pegasus. They are 290 million light years away from Earth.

James Webb Space Telescope

NGC 3324 is the dusty "mountains" of the Kiel Nebula. This nebula, in which many stars appear, is 7.6 thousand light-years away from Earth.

James Webb Space Telescope