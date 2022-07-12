NASA has shown several more images of the universe taken by the James Webb telescope

The James Webb telescope took several more pictures of the distant universe. High-resolution images have been posted on the missionʼs website.
In addition to the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, the image of which was presented to NASA yesterday, July 11, the telescope captured the nebula NGC 3132, the group of five galaxies HCG 092 and the nebula NGC 3324.
NGC 3132 is the Southern Ring Nebula. It is a gas cloud that expands and surrounds a dying star. The nebula is 2,300 light years from Earth.
HCG 092 is a group of galaxies called the Stephane Quintet in the constellation Pegasus. They are 290 million light years away from Earth.
NGC 3324 is the dusty "mountains" of the Kiel Nebula. This nebula, in which many stars appear, is 7.6 thousand light-years away from Earth.
- On December 25, 2021, NASA launched the most expensive telescope in history into space. The apparatus named after James Webb worth $10 billion, which will replace the Hubble telescope, was sent to a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth — to the L2 point. There, it will allow humanity to look much deeper into the universe and study galaxies and planets in more detail.
- Later, NASA reported that the telescope will work longer than expected. An analysis of the trajectory showed that its fuel reserve would be enough for more than 10 years of operation.
- On July 12, 2022, the first infrared image from the James Webb telescope was shown in the United States. US President Joe Biden took part in the presentation.