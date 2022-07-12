The United States eliminated the leader of the “Islamic State” in Syria

A US strike drone killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, in northwestern Syria.
This is reported by Reuters, NBC and The Jerusalem Post with reference to the US Central Command.
A drone attacked a terrorist in a rural area. Previously, he rode a motorcycle accompanied by militants. As a result of the blow, a close associate of al-Agal was seriously injured.
- Maher al-Agal was one of the five leaders of the IS group. He managed terrorist operations in Syria, and was also responsible for the development of the IS network in Iraq and outside Syria.
- On February 3, 2022, US President Joe Biden announced the elimination of the leader of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. It was the largest US raid in Syria since the 2019 operation that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.