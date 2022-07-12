News

The United States eliminated the leader of the “Islamic State” in Syria

Kostia Andreikovets
A US strike drone killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, in northwestern Syria.

This is reported by Reuters, NBC and The Jerusalem Post with reference to the US Central Command.

A drone attacked a terrorist in a rural area. Previously, he rode a motorcycle accompanied by militants. As a result of the blow, a close associate of al-Agal was seriously injured.