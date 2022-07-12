About half of the population left Kherson oblast

About half of the population now remains in the Kherson oblast.

The first deputy minister of the Kherson Oblast Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, told about this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"We have different statistics actually. What has been confirmed is the statistics of people who have registered as IDPs [internally displaced persons]. But today we understand that not all people register, that is why approximately 50% of the population remains today in Kherson oblast," he said.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi added that now there is only one evacuation route from the Kherson oblast (if Crimea is not taken into account) through Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia oblast.

He also reminded that there was no safe humanitarian corridor from the oblast.