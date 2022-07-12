For the first time appeared a video, showing how Russian occupiers filter local residents in Mariupol

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, published a video showing how the Russians are filtering local residents. Occupiers force men to undress and search for tattoos.

He published the corresponding video on his Telegram channel.

"How was the filtering and checking of people in Mariupol — the most common question we hear from international journalists. For the first time, we are publishing footage of what happened at the beginning of the occupation in Mariupol. Humiliation, bullying and fear of the occupiers," Andryushchenko noted.

He also explained that the face of the occupier was blurred by the source who transmitted this video.