Russian troops lost about 70 soldiers and four tanks in a day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of July 12:
- 37 470 military personnel (+70 per day);
- 1 649 tanks (+4);
- 3 829 armored combat vehicles (+1);
- 838 artillery systems;
- 247 salvo missile systems;
- 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 217 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 676 drones;
- 155 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 699 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+3);
- 66 units of special equipment.
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Mykolaiv direction.