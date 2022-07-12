News

Russian troops lost about 70 soldiers and four tanks in a day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of July 12:

  • 37 470 military personnel (+70 per day);
  • 1 649 tanks (+4);
  • 3 829 armored combat vehicles (+1);
  • 838 artillery systems;
  • 247 salvo missile systems;
  • 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters;
  • 676 drones;
  • 155 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 699 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+3);
  • 66 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Mykolaiv direction.