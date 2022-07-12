The UN predicts that the population on Earth may reach 8 billion this autumn

Already in November, the population of Earth may reach 8 billion people for the first time in history.

About this agency Xinhua.

"The rate of population growth is the lowest since 1950. It fell below 1% in 2020," the agency writes with reference to the UN forecast.

The organization believes that the global population may reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and reach a peak of 10.4 billion in the 2080s. Sub-Saharan countries will account for more than half of the growth by 2050.

At the same time, India should overtake China in terms of population already in 2023. "Most of the projected increase until 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania," the agency writes.