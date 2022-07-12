Morning briefing of the General Staff: Ukrainian troops repelled Russian offensive attempts north of Kharkiv and Slovyansk

Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the Russians to storm the village of Dementiivka north of Kharkiv. The occupiers also tried to advance in the direction of Slovyansk — but also unsuccessfully.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled populated areas with artillery and rocket salvo systems. Ukrainian defenders harshly suppressed the enemyʼs assault attempt in the direction of Dementiivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, enemy units continued their assault with the aim of improving the tactical position in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanivka, and Dolyna. All the actions of the enemy in the direction of these settlements were unsuccessful. Our soldiers drove the invaders back.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivsk directions.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Slavic direction.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the occupiers are shelling Ukrainian positions with artillery.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied borders and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.