How the international media covered the Russo-Ukrainian war, July 11

The Washington Post columnist Max Boot writes about the need to shorten the war in Ukraine instead then continue getting ready for a long war. Boot believes that accepting this current narrative of a “neverending war” is dangerous as it shifts away the need to shorten the conflict by helping Ukraine win. The Ukrainian economy is shrinking by 45 percent this year, and Russia, despite western sanctions, is expected to have more oil and gas revenue this year than last year so that a prolonged war would favor Russia. Boot is worried about messages from the White House that suggest U.S “strategic objectives” are about to be accomplished in Ukraine. He offers to imagine 20% of the United States to be occupied, including entire states of California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Michigan, and Texas. The author believes the U.S and other allies should commit to broader support, as while Ukraine has no shortage of recruits, it requires weapons to push back the Russian advance. All kinds of reasons why the US is not sending more HIMARS are not good enough to explain the lack of specific commitments. “Our goal should not be averting a Ukrainian defeat. It should be enabling a Ukrainian victory,” ― summarizes Boot.

“Cute Dogs, Bono, and Ads: Ukraine’s PR Strategy to Rally Global Support” is a recent video at The Wall Street Journal featuring the Ukrainian wartime PR campaign to raise global awareness and funds. The role of President Zelensky in this campaign can’t be overestimated as in the span of three months, he virtually attended about 40 events, posing as a “David” vs “Goliath” hero. Zelensky’s goal is to maintain the West’s attention to ensure the Ukrainian war does not simply disappear from the radars of world leaders and populations. Ukraine has also used the “power of celebrities”, including Bono, who performed in the Kyiv subway bunker. Another critical tool of modern Ukrainian propaganda is social media, in which the Ukrainian government uses humor, art, and memes to attract younger audiences. Animals at the battlefield pictures are often posted, too, to soften the image of Ukrainian warriors. WSJ mentions Patron dog, who is not only cute but who also sends a powerful message about the need to get weapons. Ukrainian campaign also aims to boost the morale of local citizens, for that Ukraine also uses creative tools like producing stamps with sinking Russian worship or organizing a display of Russian burnt machinery.

There is an urgent need for an EU-wide plan to cope with potential gas cut-off, writes The Economist. As Russia is shortening Europe’s gas supplies in response to its support for Ukraine, the energy bills in countries like Germany are expected to grow dramatically, writes the analysis. Germany recently successfully urged Canada to release a Nord Stream 1 turbine that was kept hostage due to sanctions. The outlet cites Jonathan Stern of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, a think tank, who thinks Mr. Putin is delighted by the West’s disagreements over sanctions, which makes sanctions look counter-productive. The increasing gas prices will cause trouble for private households and firms and might even trigger a financial meltdown. Europe is getting to respond to Putin’s blackmail, and the UE measures are based on four pillars: boosting gas-storage levels, diversifying energy sources, encouraging demand reduction and rationing. The Economist discusses each of these pillars, concluding that all of them would be challenging to develop and maintain, and much depends on whether EU countries can overcome temptations of protectionism, state interventions, and resource nationalism.