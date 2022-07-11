Evening report of the General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the Russian offensive in the directions of Krasnopillya and Maryinka

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 6 pm on July 11. Currently, the situation is as follows:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissya directions .

. Russian troops remain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts in the Siversk direction . From there, the Russians shelled the districts of Karpovychs and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv oblast, with artillery.

. From there, the Russians shelled the districts of Karpovychs and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv oblast, with artillery. In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is trying to hold the occupied positions in the Kharkiv direction and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border. The Russian troops shelled from barrel artillery, rocket launchers and tanks on Kharkiv, Bazalyiivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Slatyne, Prudyanka, Nove, Rubizhne, Blagodatne, Kutuzivka, Zolochiv, Cherkaski Tyshky, Peremoga, Pytomnyk, and Ruska Lozova. The enemy struck from Ka-52 helicopters near Lebyazhe, Verkhniy Saltiv, and Prudyanka.

Russia is trying to hold the occupied positions in the Kharkiv direction and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border. The Russian troops shelled from barrel artillery, rocket launchers and tanks on Kharkiv, Bazalyiivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Slatyne, Prudyanka, Nove, Rubizhne, Blagodatne, Kutuzivka, Zolochiv, Cherkaski Tyshky, Peremoga, Pytomnyk, and Ruska Lozova. The enemy struck from Ka-52 helicopters near Lebyazhe, Verkhniy Saltiv, and Prudyanka. In the Slovyansk direction , the Russians are shelling Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Bogorodychne, Adamivka, Kurulka, Cherkaske, Krasnopillya, Mayak and Novomykolaivka with barrel and rocket artillery. The Russian army struck from aviation near Bogorodychne. In the direction of Krasnopillya, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled another Russian assault.

, the Russians are shelling Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Bogorodychne, Adamivka, Kurulka, Cherkaske, Krasnopillya, Mayak and Novomykolaivka with barrel and rocket artillery. The Russian army struck from aviation near Bogorodychne. In the direction of Krasnopillya, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled another Russian assault. Russia did not conduct active actions in the Kramatorsk direction . The Russian army shelled Siversk, Zakytne, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka from barrel artillery. The Russians fired from aviation near Serebryanka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne.

. The Russian army shelled Siversk, Zakytne, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka from barrel artillery. The Russians fired from aviation near Serebryanka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne. In the direction of Bakhmut , the Russian occupiers fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the Chasovy Yar, Berestove, Pokrovsk, Soledar, Zaytseve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klishchiivka, Kodema, and New York areas. Airstrikes were carried out by Su-25 aircraft near Pokrovske and Yakovlivka.

, the Russian occupiers fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the Chasovy Yar, Berestove, Pokrovsk, Soledar, Zaytseve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klishchiivka, Kodema, and New York areas. Airstrikes were carried out by Su-25 aircraft near Pokrovske and Yakovlivka. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions , the enemy shelled with artillery of various calibers Avdiivka, Karlivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Vugledar, Perebudova, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Gulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Zherebyanka and Kamianske. Strike from aircraft near Shevchenko and Zolota Nyva. The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive in the direction of Maryinka.

, the enemy shelled with artillery of various calibers Avdiivka, Karlivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Vugledar, Perebudova, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Gulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Zherebyanka and Kamianske. Strike from aircraft near Shevchenko and Zolota Nyva. The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive in the direction of Maryinka. In the South Buh direction, Russia is trying to hold the occupied lines and prevent the Ukrainian military from advancing. Russian troops are shelling the areas of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Olgany, Velyka Kostromka, Karyerne, Bila Krynytsia, Zeleny Gai, Kalynivka, Bilohirka, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Partyzanske, Blagodatne, Kotlyarevo, Shevchenko, Zori, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka and Prybuzke with barrel and rocket artillery.

Russia is trying to hold the occupied lines and prevent the Ukrainian military from advancing. Russian troops are shelling the areas of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Olgany, Velyka Kostromka, Karyerne, Bila Krynytsia, Zeleny Gai, Kalynivka, Bilohirka, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Partyzanske, Blagodatne, Kotlyarevo, Shevchenko, Zori, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka and Prybuzke with barrel and rocket artillery. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas , two carriers of high-precision weapons of the Russian Federation with a total salvo of up to 16 cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are in readiness for missile strikes.

, two carriers of high-precision weapons of the Russian Federation with a total salvo of up to 16 cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are in readiness for missile strikes. Cases of desertion and open disobedience to the command are increasingly recorded in the Russian occupation forces.