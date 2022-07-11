”Itʼs a precedent.” The Minister of Information Policy commented on Akhmetovʼs decision to hand over the media business to the state

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy, commented on the decision of investment company SCM to exit the media business.
"This is serious news because Media Group Ukraine is one of the four largest private media groups. As a result, this will affect the market, which was already depressed during the war. We learn more information — then we can comment in more detail. This is a precedent," he said on the air of a national telethon.
- On July 11, the investment company SCM, owned by Rinat Akhmetov, announced that it was "forced" to exit the media business. As Akhmetov said, this week "Media Group Ukraine" will give up all broadcast and satellite television licenses and print media licenses in favor of the state. He stated that this decision was dictated by the entry into force of the law on oligarchs.
- Rinat Akhmetovʼs media holding "Media Group Ukraine" unites the channels "Ukraine", "Ukraine 24", "Football 1/2/3", NLO TV, the multimedia platform "Siohodni", "News Group Ukraine" and others.