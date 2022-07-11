”Itʼs a precedent.” The Minister of Information Policy commented on Akhmetovʼs decision to hand over the media business to the state

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy, commented on the decision of investment company SCM to exit the media business.

"This is serious news because Media Group Ukraine is one of the four largest private media groups. As a result, this will affect the market, which was already depressed during the war. We learn more information — then we can comment in more detail. This is a precedent," he said on the air of a national telethon.