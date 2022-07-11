News

The trophy Russian “Pantsir-S1” is fighting on the side of Ukraine and destroyed the first target

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The trophy Russian anti-aircraft missile gun complex "Pantsir-S1" destroyed the first target.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, without specifying what exactly the complex shot down.

The department stated that the 30-millimeter projectiles that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have in service are suitable for the Pantsir-S1 automatic guns. The complex is on combat duty of the air defense forces and "will cover civilian and military objects from the means of air attack of the Russian occupiers."

  • The first trophy self-propelled anti-aircraft gun "Pantsir-S1" was acquired by the Ukrainian military in March 2022. Then special forces took him away from the Russians. Since February 24, the Armed Forces have destroyed a dozen Pantsir-S1 units. The cost of a unit of this equipment reaches $15 million.
  • The self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1" is designed to destroy aerial targets. It has four twin 30mm guns (1,400 rounds of ammunition) and 12 guided missiles. It can destroy targets within a radius of 20 km. Also, the complex can fire at ground lightly armored vehicles.