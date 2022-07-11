The trophy Russian “Pantsir-S1” is fighting on the side of Ukraine and destroyed the first target

The trophy Russian anti-aircraft missile gun complex "Pantsir-S1" destroyed the first target.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, without specifying what exactly the complex shot down.

The department stated that the 30-millimeter projectiles that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have in service are suitable for the Pantsir-S1 automatic guns. The complex is on combat duty of the air defense forces and "will cover civilian and military objects from the means of air attack of the Russian occupiers."