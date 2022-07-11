The EU will create a hub in Moldova to combat illegal arms trade from Ukraine

The European Union is planning to create a hub in Moldova to prevent the illegal trade in arms from Ukraine, which has become very large due to the war.

This is reported by Bild and AFP.

The European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, at a meeting with the ministers of internal affairs of the EU, stated that it is about combating the sale of weapons to criminal groups operating in the EU. The European side considers the border between Ukraine and Moldova to be a possible gateway for the transportation of weapons, so they plan to create a hub there.

The center will be universal — it will allow Europol to share information and the EU border agency Frontex to support border management and detect illegal arms trafficking. The center will also combat human trafficking.