The State Emergency Service explained the burning smell in Kyiv with smoldering peatlands

Rescuers explained the burning smell, which is felt in the morning in Kyiv, with the smoldering of peatlands around the city.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"We assure you that it is calm in Kyiv and there are no serious fires. In the north of the oblast, peatlands are smoldering in Nova Hreblia, Borodyanka territorial community. The wind carries the burning smell towards the capital. Air parameters are within normal limits," the State Emergency Service reported. Residents of the city are advised to close windows and doors tightly until the smell dissipates.