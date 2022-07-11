Bank "Alfa-Bank" in Ukraine decided to change its name to "Sens Bank". This information has already been submitted to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

FinClub writes about it.

"Full name in Ukrainian: joint-stock company "Sens Bank", — says the letter of the institution.

In English, the bank will be called Joint Stock Company Sense Bank. As for the banking application, nothing will change there — it has been called Sense SuperApp for a long time.

Alfa-Bank was part of the "Alfa" group, whose owners are Russian oligarchs Herman Khan, Mykhailo Fridman and Oleksiy Kuzmychev, against whom Western sanctions were imposed. After the sanctions, the NBU removed them from managing the bank and appointed the Bulgarian economist and former statesman Simeon Dyankov as their independent trustee.