Russian troops lost about 100 soldiers and one helicopter in a day

Approximate losses of the enemy in the war with Ukraine as of July 11:
- 37 400 personnel (+100 per day);
- 1 645 tanks (+4);
- 3 828 armored combat vehicles (+5);
- 838 artillery systems (+4);
- 247 rocket salvo systems;
- 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 217 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters (+1);
- 676 drones;
- 155 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 696 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+2);
- 66 units of special equipment.
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.