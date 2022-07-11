Russian troops lost about 100 soldiers and one helicopter in a day

Approximate losses of the enemy in the war with Ukraine as of July 11:

37 400 personnel (+100 per day);

1 645 tanks (+4);

3 828 armored combat vehicles (+5);

838 artillery systems (+4);

247 rocket salvo systems;

109 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

217 aircraft;

188 helicopters (+1);

676 drones;

155 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 696 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+2);

66 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.