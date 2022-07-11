News

Russian troops lost about 100 soldiers and one helicopter in a day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Approximate losses of the enemy in the war with Ukraine as of July 11:

  • 37 400 personnel (+100 per day);
  • 1 645 tanks (+4);
  • 3 828 armored combat vehicles (+5);
  • 838 artillery systems (+4);
  • 247 rocket salvo systems;
  • 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters (+1);
  • 676 drones;
  • 155 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 696 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+2);
  • 66 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.