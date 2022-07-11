SpaceX has launched a new batch of Starlink satellites, their number in orbit is already more than 2.7 thousand

Elon Muskʼs SpaceX company successfully launched a rocket carrier with 46 satellites of the Starlink mobile internet system.

Space.com writes about it.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle was launched at 04:39 a.m. Kyiv time from the spaceport in the American state of California. The group of 46 satellites reached the planned orbit 63 minutes after launch.

This launch was Muskʼs 29th orbital mission this year, 17 of which sent Starlink satellites into space. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2 750 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. The company also already has approval to launch 12 000 Starlink devices and has applied to the regulator for permission to launch up to 30 000 more satellites.