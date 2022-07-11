Morning briefing of the General Staff: Ukrainian military repelled attempts of Russian assaults in the direction of Slovyansk and Mariinka

The Ukrainian military repulsed two attempts of the Russian offensive at the front — on the village of Krasnopillya in the direction of Slovyansk, as well as on Maryinka near Donetsk.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia and Siver directions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, Russian units continue to hold the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and try to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy shelled the outskirts of Dibrovny, Mazanivka, Bogorodychny, Adamivka and Kurulka with barrel and jet artillery. The Russians also carried out an airstrike near Bogorodychny. Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Krasnopill.

In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of enemy units preparing to intensify combat operations in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations to improve the tactical position.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is firing mortars, barrel and rocket artillery near Berestovo, Pokrovsky, Soledar, Zaytsevo, Vershina, Novoluhansky, Klishchiivka, and New York. Delivered missile and air strikes near Berestovo, Spirny, Streapivka, and Vugleghirska TPP.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhia areas, shelling was recorded in the areas of Avdiivka, Karlivka, Maryinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Vremivka, Biloghirya, Poltavka, Gulyaipole, Gulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, and Kamʼyanskoe. The occupiers launched a missile-air strike near Orikhov and air strikes in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, and Novoandriivka.

Another enemy offensive attempt in the direction of Maryinka completely failed.

In the South Buz direction, the Russian army is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.