South Korea recorded artillery fire from the DPRK

The military of South Korea recorded the shots of North Korean rocket systems of salvo fire.

This is reported by Reuters.

The chief of staff of the South Korean army informed that the shots were recorded after 6 p.m.. He added that the military has increased surveillance and raised the level of combat readiness.

South Korea is developing a $2.6 billion air defense system similar to Israelʼs Iron Dome to defend against North Koreaʼs arsenal of long-range guns and missiles. After all, a large part of the territory around the capital of South Korea, Seoul, where about half of the countryʼs population lives, is in the range of long-range guns and rocket systems of North Koreaʼs salvo fire.

The US already has about 28 500 troops stationed in South Korea. The countries are conducting joint military exercises to retaliate in the event of a North Korean attack. Allies have also conducted their own missile exercises in response to missile launches from North Korea.