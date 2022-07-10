During the day, 7 cities and villages of Donetsk oblast came under Russian fire. Two people died in Siversk

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, published a summary of the situation in the region as of the evening of July 10.

According to him, the hardest situation was in the Bakhmut district.

Russian troops fired missiles at New York settlement. The shelling damaged a shop and a house, people were not injured.

Soledar came under Russian fire twice — at night and in the evening. During the day, three people were injured in the city. The cultural center and the administrative building burned down during the night shelling. In the evening, Russian shelling damaged the five-story building.

In Siversk, the private sector came under fire. One house was completely destroyed by enemy shells, many other dwellings were damaged. A high-rise building was also partially destroyed. During the day, Russian shelling killed at least two people.

The Russians fired artillery at Vuhledar, wounding one person. One more person was injured in Lastochkyne of the Ocheretyne community.

Also, the Russian military was fighting using Grad missiles in the Cherkasy community of Donetsk oblast. People were not injured. And in the Illinivka community, a fire broke out in a wheat field from an artillery bomb.

Pavlo Kirylenko showed the consequences of the Russian shelling of Donetsk oblast: