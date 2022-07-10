Head of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidai: oblast is not occupied, Russians are stuck in the area of Bilohorivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining Russian troops in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. The aerritoey is not fully occupied.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, this is facilitated, in particular, by the work of Ukrainian artillerymen, who destroyed a large number of enemy warehouses with artillery over the past few days.

"The logistics of bringing ammunition to the Russians are currently very bad. Both the number of attacks and the number of shelling decreases. And they are all interconnected. Because they canʼt go a single meter without artillery," Haidai noted.

He assured that all Russian claims that the Luhansk Oblast has already been captured and that they have launched a full-scale offensive on Bakhmut and Slovyansk are currently untrue.

Serhiy Haidai added that two days ago, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed about two dozen Russian tanks in the direction of Bilohorivka.