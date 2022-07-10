Evening briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces inflicted losses on the Russians in the Slovyansk direction, the Russian army continues to shell military and civilians

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 6 pm on July 10. The situation at the front is as follows:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissya directions .

. In the Siversk direction , the Russians shelled Bachivsk, Volfyne, Myropyllya, Volodymyrivka, Oleksiivka, and Vovkivka in Sumy Oblast and Senkivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast with barrel and rocket artillery. In the areas of Vovkivka and Volfyne, assault and army aircraft of the Russian Federation also fought.

In the Kharkiv direction , the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv and settlements to the north, east and south of it. They fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. There were also air strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Petrivka, and Mospanove.

In the Slovyansk direction , the enemy shelled Dolyna, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bogorodychne, Adamivka, Andriivka, Barvinkove, Virnopillya, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya, Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Novopavlivka, Nikopol, Chervone and Sulygivka. The Russians launched an airstrike near Bogorodychne. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped Russian reconnaissance with a battle in the direction of Mazanivka. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the Bakhmut direction , the Russian army shelled Kurdyumivka, Luhansk, Berestove, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Shuma and Pereyizne with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhovev, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions , the Russian military is shelling the contact line, shelling continues from both sides with the use of mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy struck from aviation near Avdiivka and Volodymyrivka. The Russians stormed the area of Novoselivka Druga, had no success, and retreated.

In the South Buh direction , Russian troops are trying to prevent Ukrainian defenders from advancing deep into the temporarily occupied territory.

, Russian troops are trying to prevent Ukrainian defenders from advancing deep into the temporarily occupied territory. In the sea, Russia maintains two carriers of high-precision weapons, which are ready for the task of missile strikes on Ukraine.