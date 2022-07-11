Yury Holyk, the ideologue of “Great construction”: The volume of work has decreased by 1 000 times, and debts have remained for 16 billion hryvnias

The companies that worked as part of the "Great Construction" were not paid the funds for the past year in full.

Yuriy Holyk, a consultant to the Presidentʼs Office and an ideologue of the "Great Construction" program, told about this in an interview with "Babel" journalists.

According to him, currently the "Major Construction" projects are being conducted within the framework of operational maintenance and emergency works. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, their volumes have decreased 1 000 times. They still havenʼt had time to settle with the contractors for the past year. However, Holyk assures that it is possible to repay debts.

"Are there any debts left over from last year? Yes. Has everyone been settled? No. Can it be called force majeure? It can be. Do you have to settle with everyone? We have to. Can it be done? It can be. Debts remained at the level of 16 billion," Holyk said.

According to him, at the moment the issue of debt repayment is "out of time" because there is a war going on. But in the future, this issue will have to be closed, otherwise "there will be nothing further to build."