”The tip of the iceberg”. The UN recorded at least 124 cases of sexual violence during the war in Ukraine

Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the United Nations Organization for Sexual Violence in Conflicts, reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, 124 cases of sexual violence have already been recorded.

This is stated on the official website of the UN.

According to Patten, the available data is "only the tip of the iceberg" and does not reflect the scale of sexual violence in the context of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. According to her, the facts of sexual violence in the conditions of war are difficult to detect and investigate.