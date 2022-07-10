Tagesspiegel: At a party of the Germanyʼs governing Party, women were given a “rape drug”. Scholz attended the event

At a party of the Germanyʼs governing Party, several women were deliberately poisoned with " rape drugs."

Tagesspiegel writes about it.

"This is an outrageous event, which we immediately reported to the Bundestag police," said the leader of the SPD faction, Mathias Martin, in a letter to fellow MPs.

It is reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also attended the event.

According to Tagesspiegel, at least eight of the women at the event were affected by mixed "rape drugs."

"We encourage other possible victims to report this to the police immediately," Martin said. As it follows from the social democratsʼ chat, one case has already been confirmed by a check and charges have already been brought against an unknown attacker.