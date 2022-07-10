Russian troops lost about 100 soldiers and a helicopter in a day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of July 10:
- 37 300 personnel (+100 per day);
- 1 641 tanks (+3);
- 3 823 armored fighting vehicles (+8);
- 834 artillery systems (+2);
- 247 rocket salvo systems;
- 108 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 217 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters (+1);
- 676 drones (+2);
- 155 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 694 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 66 units of special equipment;
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.