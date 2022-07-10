News

Russian troops lost about 100 soldiers and a helicopter in a day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of July 10:

  • 37 300 personnel (+100 per day);
  • 1 641 tanks (+3);
  • 3 823 armored fighting vehicles (+8);
  • 834 artillery systems (+2);
  • 247 rocket salvo systems;
  • 108 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters (+1);
  • 676 drones (+2);
  • 155 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 694 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+7);
  • 66 units of special equipment;

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.