Russian troops killed three civilians in Donetsk oblast during the day, at least eight people were injured

Russian troops killed three civilians in Donetsk oblast during the day. At least eight other people were injured.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The Russians hit the liberated village of Pavlivka with missiles — a residential building was destroyed, but there were no casualties.

They also shelled the residential areas of Kostyantynivka. So far, it is known about one dead person and three wounded.

"At least one person was killed by shelling in Mariintka, and a fire broke out in the fields in Krasnohorivka. In the Ocheretyne community, "Smerch" fired at a summer cottage cooperative in Novoselivka Pershia — without casualties," Kyrylenko said.

One more person was killed and one was injured in Pereizny of the Zvaniv community.