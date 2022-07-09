Evening briefing of the General Staff: the Ukrainian military repelled seven attempts to attack the Russians — from the north of Kharkiv Oblast to Avdiivka and Maryinka

During the day, the Ukrainian military was able to repulse seven attempts to attack the Russians. The occupiers tried to advance in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, in the direction of Sloviansk and Siversk, as well as near Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of July 9.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The Belarusian army conducts reconnaissance with the help of drones.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy used attack aircraft to strike near Volodymyrivka, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to approach the city. The invaders advanced in the direction of Kochubeivka — Dementiivka, but Ukrainian soldiers pushed them back to their previous positions.

In the Male Vesele — Petrivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian reconnaissance group.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are trying to create favorable conditions for further advancement in the Izyum-Slovyansk direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed all attempts to attack the enemy in the directions of Dovhenke — Krasnopillia and Pasika — Dolyna. The enemy left.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continued to use the available means of fire damage to attack Ukrainian positions. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kramatorsk region. The Russians also made an unsuccessful assault attempt in the direction of Zolotarivka — Verkhniokamyanske.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians continued to shell the positions of the Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line.

The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Yasynuvata — Avdiivka. They had no success and left with losses. The enemyʼs attempt to advance in the Maryinka area was also unsuccessful.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers continue to defend their occupied positions and try to restrain the advance of the Armed Forces.