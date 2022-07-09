Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant for expenses in the field of medicine

Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant from the donorʼs Trust Fund, created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association, and USAID.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The draft of the corresponding agreement was approved today on Saturday at a meeting of the government. "These are the results of agreements reached by development partners due to Russiaʼs large-scale aggression against Ukraine. The grant will be included in the state budget of Ukraine on a free, non-refundable basis," Shmyhal said.

The funds will be used to cover the costs of the state budget for the payment of medical services under the medical guarantee program.