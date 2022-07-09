Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant for expenses in the field of medicine

Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant from the donorʼs Trust Fund, created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association, and USAID.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The draft of the corresponding agreement was approved today on Saturday at a meeting of the government. "These are the results of agreements reached by development partners due to Russiaʼs large-scale aggression against Ukraine. The grant will be included in the state budget of Ukraine on a free, non-refundable basis," Shmyhal said.
The funds will be used to cover the costs of the state budget for the payment of medical services under the medical guarantee program.
- Earlier, Switzerland announced that by the end of 2023, it would double its bilateral cooperation funding with Ukraine to more than 100 million Swiss francs (over $100 million).
- At the same time, it became known that the Netherlands allocated a €200 million loan for Ukraine. This money will go to the everyday needs of Ukrainian authorities, for example, salaries of civil servants, school teachers, and medical workers.