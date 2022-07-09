During the 136 days of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 37,000 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 136 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 37,200 people killed, as well as:

1,638 tanks;

3,815 armored fighting vehicles;

832 artillery systems;

247 multiple rocket launcher systems;

108 air defense systems;

217 aircraft;

187 helicopters;

674 operational-tactical level drones;

155 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

2,687 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

66 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.