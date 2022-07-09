News

During the 136 days of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 37,000 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 136 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 37,200 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,638 tanks;
  • 3,815 armored fighting vehicles;
  • 832 artillery systems;
  • 247 multiple rocket launcher systems;
  • 108 air defense systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 187 helicopters;
  • 674 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 155 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 2,687 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 66 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.