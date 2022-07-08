In Russia, they announced the completion of preparations for “retaliatory measures” for the termination of transit to Kaliningrad

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that they have already completed the preparation of measures in response to the blockade of Kaliningrad. There, they again demand to immediately unblock the transit of goods to the Russian region.
This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, writes Interfax.
According to her, Russia is ready to take these measures in the coming days if the situation does not stabilize.
"We warn once again that if the situation does not stabilize in the coming days, then Russia will take tough measures against Lithuania and the European Union, preparations for which have already been completed. Solving the problem took too long," she said.
According to her, Russian economic operators are already suffering losses due to the ban on the transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad introduced by Lithuania. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called on the European Union to immediately find a solution to this problem.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials, and high-tech products. According to the governor of Kaliningrad region, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in the Kaliningrad region. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the region, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures."
- Der Spiegel, citing sources in the European Commission, writes that the EU plans to allow Russia to transit goods subject to sanctions to the Kaliningrad region, but only in volumes commensurate with supplies before the invasion of Ukraine.