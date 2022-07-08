In Russia, they announced the completion of preparations for “retaliatory measures” for the termination of transit to Kaliningrad

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that they have already completed the preparation of measures in response to the blockade of Kaliningrad. There, they again demand to immediately unblock the transit of goods to the Russian region.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, writes Interfax.

According to her, Russia is ready to take these measures in the coming days if the situation does not stabilize.

"We warn once again that if the situation does not stabilize in the coming days, then Russia will take tough measures against Lithuania and the European Union, preparations for which have already been completed. Solving the problem took too long," she said.

According to her, Russian economic operators are already suffering losses due to the ban on the transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad introduced by Lithuania. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called on the European Union to immediately find a solution to this problem.