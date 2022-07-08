The Main Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed a documentary film about how aid was brought to the defenders of Mariupol

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense released a documentary about how during the blockade of Mariupol, aid was delivered to the city with the help of helicopters.

The film was published on the YouTube channel of the Main Intelligence Defense.

In the film, the soldiers of the Intelligence and the Azov regiment talk about how ammunition, medicine, food, and even several dozen soldiers were delivered to the city. At the same time, helicopters were able to pick up the wounded from there.

In total, seven flights were made to Mariupol. However, during the latter, the Russians calculated the route used by the Ukrainian military, and this created a danger — the occupiers began to shoot down helicopters.