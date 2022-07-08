Evening briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault in four directions, and fighting continues on Bakhmut directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 18:00 on July 8. The situation at the frontline is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissia directions , the armed forces of Belarus are conducting reconnaissance, intensifying countermeasures against drones. The airspace over the southern part of the country remained closed until October 7, 2022. The ban on flights of civil aircraft has been in effect since February 24.

There are no significant changes in the Sivershchyna direction .

. Russia is on the defensive in the Kharkiv direction and is trying to improve the tactical position in certain areas. Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the surrounding area with barrel and jet artillery, as well as Udy, Dementiivka, Lebyazhe, Pischane, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Pytomnyk, Mospanove, Korobochkyne, Slatyne, Svitlychne, Shevelivka, Peremoha, Verkhnyi Saltiv, Nove, and Bayrak. Near Dementiivka, Ukrainian troops twice repulsed the assault of Russia and pushed the Russians back. The Russian army carried out an airstrike near Petrivka.

In the Slovyansk direction , Russian troops shelled the Dolyna, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Husarivka, Novopavlivka, Chervone, Virnopillia and Khrestyshche regions with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The advance of the Russians in the Bohorodychne area has been stopped. The invaders left with losses.

In the Kramatorsk direction , the enemy shelled Siversk, Serebrianka, Karpivka, Slovyansk and Kryva Luka. The Russians launched an airstrike near Tetianivka. The Armed Forces forced the Russian troops to withdraw from Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Bakhmut direction , the Russian army shelled Ukrainian positions near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, New York, and in the area of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. The enemy struck from aircraft near Berestove and Pokrovske. The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. They suffered losses and withdrew. Fighting continues near Vesela Dolyna.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhpove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians are shelling the contact line with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes near Novoandriivka.

In the South Buh direction, Russian troops tried to advance near Velike Artakove. Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive and drove away the invaders. There is a great threat of missile strikes on the critical infrastructure of the region.

Russian ships continue to perform tasks in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.