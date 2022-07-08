Defense Minister Reznikov named three scenarios for ending the war with Russia

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, named three possible scenarios for the end of the war with Russia.

He stated this during a speech at the Forbes "Building Together" conference.

The first scenario is "another series of goodwill gestures of the Russians, as was the case when they fled from Kyiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island." According to this scenario, Ukraine will come to positions on February 24, and then negotiations on the status of Donbas and Crimea will begin with the assistance of Western partners. Reznikov emphasized that there will be no capitulation agreements and "Minsk-3".

The second scenario is a gradual struggle and strikes with modern weapons on the most painful places of the Russian army. This is a long process that can be called resource depletion.

The third scenario is the "parade of sovereignties" in Russia and the disintegration of the country into Tatarstan, Bashkirstan, etc. The minister added that this is a long story, but Ukrainians will see this process in their lifetime.