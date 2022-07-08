Diplomats of the G20 in Bali did not achieve unity regarding Ukraine and did not even take a joint photo. There is no final communique either

During a two-day meeting in Bali, the foreign ministers of the G20 countries failed to reach an agreement on Russiaʼs war in Ukraine and how to deal with its global consequences.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The diplomats did not agree on the final communiqué and did not even take a traditional group photo.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who were in the same room for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, defiantly ignored each other.

In particular, Lavrov left the meeting at least twice. For the first time, his German colleague Annalena Berbock spoke at the opening of the meeting. According to one of the Western diplomats, for the second time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry left the meeting hall before the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba was to deliver a video message.

Associated Press journalists note that the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was one of the factors that upset the balance of negotiations.